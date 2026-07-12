Look: Princess Kate, Priyanka Chopra, Lily Collins, among stars at Wimbledon

Centre Court welcomed more than just tennis stars on Saturday, 11 July, as celebrities and royals gathered for the Wimbledon women's singles final between Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová. From the Princess of Wales presenting the trophy to Priyanka Chopra's reunion with Lara Dutta, here are some of the biggest celebrity moments from the day.

1. The Princess of Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos from Centre Court, writing: "An unforgettable Women's Final at @wimbledon. Two outstanding performances. Congratulations Linda Nosková on a remarkable Wimbledon Championship!"

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2. Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins attended the final with husband Charlie McDowell from the Royal Box.

3. Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta

Priyanka Chopra reunited with fellow beauty queen and actress Lara Dutta, 26 years after they made history by winning Miss World and Miss Universe in 2000.

4. Andrew Garfield

The actor was among the celebrity guests attending Wimbledon, continuing his tradition of making appearances at Centre Court during the Championships.

5. Keira Knightley

The actress was also spotted at Wimbledon, attending in a classic cream ensemble.

6. Bassel Khaiat

The Syrian actor attended the Wimbledon semi-finals wearing Ralph Lauren.