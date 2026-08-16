Jordan's Princess Iman and her husband welcome twin baby girls

Jordan's Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and her husband Jameel Alexander Thermiotis have welcomed twin baby girls, the Royal Hashemite Court announced.

The twins were born on August 14, 2026, according to a statement carried by Jordan's state news agency Petra.

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"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Her Royal Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II and Mr. Jameel Alexander Thermiotis were blessed, on 14 August 2026, with twin baby girls," the statement said.

The Royal Hashemite Court also extended its congratulations to the couple and to Princess Iman's parents, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah.

The twins are the latest additions to Jordan's royal family.

The couple is already parents to daughter Amina. In July, Queen Rania shared a photograph of a pregnant Princess Iman with Jameel and Amina, writing: “The grandchildren club is growing, and we couldn’t be happier! For Iman, Jameel, and soon-to-be big sister Amina.”