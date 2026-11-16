Prince William and Princess Kate in India: What was their itinerary like?

From playing street cricket to having 'cutting' chai and meeting school kids, Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who are on a three-day visit to India, experienced a taste of street life in the megapolis of Mumbai on Monday.

The British royals are in India for the Earthshot Prize awards, which will recognise people developing solutions to some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Here's a quick look at how their itinerary looked like.

Gully cricket with Sachin Tendulkar

Millions of Indians and fans from around the world took to cricket after admiring the exploits made by Sachin Tendulkar in the game. On Monday, Prince William and Princess Catherine got to play "gully" cricket, or cricket in the bylanes, with Tendulkar, a bonafide great of the game who has a slew of records to his name.

William and Kate took turns to bat, with Tendulkar fielding as schoolchildren took turns to bowl to them. Princess Kate was impressed, with some of her shots travelling afar.

The crowds in Mumbai had also turned up to catch a glimpse of Tendulkar, their homegrown star. And he duly obliged them with some deft shots of his own. It was in the maidans (grounds) of Dadar, central Mumbai, that Tendulkar honed his cricketing skills before leaving a lasting impact around the world.

The royal couple then took a ride on the aqua line of Mumbai Metro, boarding the line at the Vidhan Bhavan station.

This is the biggest foreign trip of Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, since having treatment for cancer, according to Reuters. She joins her husband Prince William in India for his annual Earthshot Prize awards this week.

William, who founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 with the aim of finding solutions to climate change. It awards five winners £1 million (Dh4.85 million approximately) each to scale up their projects.

At the Earthshot awards ceremony on Tuesday, the royals will be joined by celebrities, including Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That, who will give their first-ever performance in India.

The royals will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.