Prince William took the wheel of an electric rickshaw in Mumbai on November 17, with wife Kate Middleton seated in the back during their visit to India.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were visiting the Bandra-Worli Sea Link promenade to meet the 15 finalists of the 2026 Earthshot Prize, ahead of the awards ceremony later that evening.

According to India Today, William was seen driving the green three-wheeler, while Kate enjoyed the ride from the back seat.

The electric rickshaw was developed by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, an Indian company shortlisted for this year's Earthshot Prize for its work in making cleaner transport more affordable.

The outing was part of the couple's three-day visit to India, where they have been attending events focused on environmental innovation and sustainability.

The couple arrived in Mumbai on November 16, with their earlier engagements including a game of cricket with school children, a meeting with Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and a ride on the Mumbai Metro.

They also attended the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly, where William spoke about India's efforts to tackle environmental challenges.

During his speech, the prince praised Mahindra Last Mile Mobility for developing affordable electric rickshaws that could help reduce air pollution in Indian cities.

He also highlighted Mahila Housing Trust, another Indian finalist, for its work helping low-income women cope with extreme heat through affordable housing solutions.

Founded by William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize recognises projects working to address environmental problems, including air pollution, climate change and waste.

Each year, five winners receive £1 million to help develop and expand their projects.

This year's ceremony is taking place in Mumbai on November 17, bringing together environmental innovators, business leaders and celebrities.

The visit also marks William and Kate's first official overseas tour together in four years, with the couple expected to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi during their trip.