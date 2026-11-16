In photos: Prince and Princess of Wales meet Sachin Tendulkar, play street cricket in Mumbai

With a cricket bat, bright green stumps and plenty of laughter, the Prince and Princess of Wales got into the spirit of gully cricket during an outing at Mumbai’s Ballard Estate.

In photographs shared on their Instagram page, the royal couple are seen taking turns at the crease as well as spending time with cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Punam Raut.

“Thanks for the game,” the couple wrote, tagging Gully Cricket in their post.

The visit also included meeting women and girls from The Right Pitch, a non-profit supported by the UK’s MCC Foundation that uses cricket to help children from under-resourced communities build confidence, leadership skills and engagement with education.

Here's a look at the photos from their visit: