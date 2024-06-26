Prince Narula is expecting first child with wife, Yuvika Chaudhary

Interactive sessions and nature-filled classes are on the agenda
Television personality Prince Narula has announced that his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, is pregnant.
Narula posted the news on Instagram along with a heartfelt message and a symbolic photograph.
In the Instagram post, Narula posted a picture of a red toy car placed next to his own car.
He captioned the post in Hindi: , "Baby aane wala hai jaldi" (baby is coming soon), while expressing gratitude to Chaudhary for what he described as the "best gift" he could receive.
In his message, Narula wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents."
Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, Anita Hassanandani, and Priyank Sharma also extended their best wishes to the couple, showering them with love and support.
Narula is known for his appearances on popular reality shows such as Bigg Boss, Splitsvilla, and Roadies.
Chaudhary, on the other hand, gained fame for her roles in Bollywood, notably in Om Shanti Om.
