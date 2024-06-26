Prince Narula is expecting first child with wife, Yuvika Chaudhary

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:03 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:04 PM

Television personality Prince Narula has announced that his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary, is pregnant.

Narula posted the news on Instagram along with a heartfelt message and a symbolic photograph.

In the Instagram post, Narula posted a picture of a red toy car placed next to his own car.

He captioned the post in Hindi: , "Baby aane wala hai jaldi" (baby is coming soon), while expressing gratitude to Chaudhary for what he described as the "best gift" he could receive.

In his message, Narula wrote, "Hi everyone, I don't know how to express my feelings right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for being parents."

Celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, Anita Hassanandani, and Priyank Sharma also extended their best wishes to the couple, showering them with love and support.