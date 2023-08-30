Prince Harry’s 'Heart of Invictus' Netflix docuseries released

The five-episode show follows the story of veterans from different countries who share their experiences with war

Prince Harry’s new docuseries Heart of Invictus was released today on Netflix. The series, which is about the journeys of war veterans preparing for the 2022 Invictus Games, also features his wife Meghan Markle.

The five-episode show is “a moving exploration of war, humanity and the healing power of sport” and follows the story of veterans from different countries who share their experiences with war.

Besides this, the series shows Prince Harry making several claims, including not having any support network when he returned after serving in Afghanistan and that “media did not cover British soldiers injured in the war-torn country”, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Harry served in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2008 and from 2012 to 2013.

Prince Harry, who is also the executive producer of Heart of Invictus, said that when he returned from war in 2008, he had no one around who could help him. “I didn't have that support structure, that network or that expert advice to identify what was actually going on with me,” he was quoted as saying.

“Unfortunately, like most of us, the first time you consider therapy is when you are lying on the floor in the foetal position probably wishing you had dealt with some of this stuff previously. And that's what I really want to change,” the Duke of Sussex added.

In the series, Prince Harry also talked about post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) sharing his own experiences from war.

“Look, I can only speak to my own experience but from my tour of Afghanistan in 2012, flying Apaches, somewhere after that there was an unravelling,” he said.

The royal then touched upon the struggle he faced after losing his mother, Princess Diana, at the age of 12. “Losing my mum at such a young age, the trauma I had I was never aware of,” he revealed.

Prince Harry also accused the media of not giving adequate coverage to those who sustained injuries at war.

“Stepping off the plane I was angry at what happened to these guys, I was angry that the media weren't covering it. But at that point it wasn't clear to me what needed to be done,” he said.

The Duke of Sussex founded the Invictus Games in 2014. It is an international adaptive sports competition for “international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS).”

