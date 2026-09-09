Prince George begins first day at Eton College, following in his father’s footsteps

Prince George has begun a new chapter in his education, arriving at Eton College for his first day at the prestigious British boarding school.

The 13-year-old was accompanied by his parents, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, as he arrived at the school on Tuesday, September 8.

New photographs shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales showed George wearing Eton’s traditional uniform, which includes a black tailcoat, waistcoat, pinstriped trousers and a white collar.

“George’s first day at Eton,” the royal couple captioned the photographs, which were taken by photographer Matt Porteous.

The young royal, who is second in line to the British throne after his father, was also photographed arriving at the school with his parents. The family was welcomed by Eton’s headmaster, Simon Henderson, and provost Sir Nicholas Coleridge.

George previously attended Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. His move to Eton marks the first time the three siblings will attend different schools.

He follows in the footsteps of Prince William, who studied at Eton from 1995 to 2000. Prince Harry also attended the school.

Prince William’s first day at Eton in September 1995 was attended by his parents, then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, as well as his brother Harry.

Founded by King Henry VI in 1440, Eton College is an all-boys boarding school located near Windsor Castle. It has educated several members of the British royal family as well as 20 British prime ministers, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

George’s first day fell on the fourth anniversary of the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and King Charles III’s accession to the throne.