Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend shares emotional tribute after his death at 27

According to People, Presley Gerber’s ex-girlfriend Charlotte D’Alessio shared an emotional tribute following his death at the age of 27.

The outlet reported that Charlotte posted a series of throwback photos and videos of the former couple on Instagram Stories on September 21.

In one post, she reportedly reflected on the “pure love” they shared and wrote that Presley “deserved more time” and “more life”.

Another post featured a black and white photo of the former couple, with Charlotte writing that she would always love him.

She also reportedly shared a video of Presley running towards the water with a dog, writing: “I will always remember you this way.”

Charlotte and Presley dated for around two years after first being linked in 2017. The two met through Presley’s younger sister, model Kaia Gerber.

Presley, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on September 20.

According to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Presley died at a rehabilitation facility in Santa Monica. An official cause of death has not yet been determined.

The Santa Monica Police Department said officers responded to a report of a possible overdose and found Presley dead at the scene.

Police said his death is being investigated as a suspected overdose, with no indication of foul play. His official cause and manner of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

Following his death, Presley’s family asked for privacy during what they described as a “very difficult and painful time”.

Charlotte’s posts offered a more personal tribute to Presley, with the model remembering the relationship they shared and saying he “deserved more time”.