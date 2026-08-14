Preity Zinta shares her look test photo for her role in 'Batwara 1947'

On the eve of the release of her film 'Batwara 1947' with Sunny Deol, actress Preity Zinta shared her look test photo for her character Hamida.

"On the eve of the release of Batwara 1947, I wanted to go back to where it all started. This photo was taken at the look test where I saw n felt the first glimpse of Hamida. To me Hamida is beautifully described by these famous words from Rumi - 'If everything around seems dark, look again, you may be the light.' See you all in a theatre next to you on the 14th of Aug for Batwara 1947 ! Ting," she captioned the post.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Batwara 1947' is set during India's Partition and explores a story of love, sacrifice and resilience.

Earlier, speaking about the film, Sunny said, "This film is a love story set during the time of Partition. It is a movie that everyone should watch children, youngsters, and audiences of all ages. It is a meaningful film that offers valuable lessons and helps us understand an important chapter of history. The title Batwara was chosen after watching the film. We decided that this was the most suitable name for the story because it truly represents the emotions, struggles, and experiences portrayed in the movie."

Preity said, "Everyone should watch this film. Through your platform, we would like to encourage audiences to watch it because it is a wonderful and meaningful film. It is a movie that has a strong message and is worth watching by all."

The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. It also marks the reunion of Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, 'Batwara 1947' is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14.