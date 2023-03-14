Preity Zinta attends Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party, shares pics

By ANI Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 2:15 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 2:25 PM

Actress Preity Zinta had loads of fun at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party in Los Angeles.

She attended the bash with her husband Gene Goodenough on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a series of posts from the event. Preity is seen dressed in a black gown. She accentuated her look with bold red lips and statement jewellery. Her husband complemented her in a black suit.

"Last night there was so much to celebrate. My husband's birthday, Two Indian productions winning an Oscar and so many people getting together to raise funds to help people living with HIV. I'm summing up this wholesome evening with one of my fav songs from Elton John over the years. Here's to believing in love, being in love & wanting to make the world a better place (sic)," she captioned the post.

She also shared a selfie with her husband with whom she lives in Los Angeles.