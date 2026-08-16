Pregnant Deepika Padukone spotted at airport ahead of welcoming second baby

The Bollywood couple, who are expecting their second child, have largely stayed away from the public eye in recent months

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 16 Aug 2026, 11:11 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Deepika Padukone was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, making a rare public appearance as she prepares to welcome her second child with Ranveer Singh.

According to videos shared by paparazzi, Ranveer accompanied Deepika to the airport to drop her off. The actor remained seated inside the car and appeared to avoid the cameras, although he was briefly captured in the footage.

Recommended For You

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory

US military redirects 62 vessels in ongoing Iran blockade

US military redirects 62 vessels in ongoing Iran blockade

UAE says Iran attacked Adnoc vessel; Qatar denies Tehran's claims of detained pilots

UAE says Iran attacked Adnoc vessel; Qatar denies Tehran's claims of detained pilots

Man faces trial in Sharjah for assaulting woman he mistook for his wife

Man faces trial in Sharjah for assaulting woman he mistook for his wife

Kuwait condemns Iran attack on Adnoc vessel while transiting Hormuz Strait

Kuwait condemns Iran attack on Adnoc vessel while transiting Hormuz Strait

 

For the outing, Deepika kept her look casual, wearing an oversized light blue striped shirt with loose blue jeans. The Padmaavat actor paired the outfit with a tan shoulder bag and dark sunglasses, with her hair tied in a bun.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, in September 2024. The couple have since shared only occasional glimpses of their family life and have largely kept their daughter away from the public eye.

Earlier this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child through a joint Instagram post. The post showed Dua holding a pregnancy test displaying a positive result, accompanied by evil eye emojis.

Deepika and Ranveer first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. They later appeared together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says will 'soon' declare Hormuz strait US territory

2

US military redirects 62 vessels in ongoing Iran blockade

3

Man faces trial in Sharjah for assaulting woman he mistook for his wife

4

Dubai Customs foil bid to export 70 million illicit cigarettes to European country

5

Second attack on Adnoc vessel in Strait of Hormuz in two days; no injuries reported