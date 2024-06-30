Prateek Kuhad drops new track, 'I'm Someone New'

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:33 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 11:34 AM

Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released his latest single, I'm Someone New.

Taking to Instagram, Kuhad treated fans to the song and the video, captioning it, “Straight from the I'm Someone New OUT NOW!”

Prateek recently embarked on his globally successful Silhouettes Tour.

In March, he opened for Ed Sheeran's Mathematics Tour in India, followed by the release of three singles: No Complaints, Just Like A Movie, and I'm Someone New.