Prakash Jha helped me overcome depression, says Indian actor Prashantt Guptha

US-born Guptha said working with Jha has been an 'honour'

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 10:55 AM

US-born Prashantt Guptha, originally from a Jaipur family that has been in the gems and jewellery business, has acted in a few Bollywood films (including Neerja in 2016 and The Tashkent Files in 2019).

He was also seen in the 2019 Hollywood movie A New Christmas.

Prashantt is now excited about a new project along with director Prakash Jha.

“Working with him was an honour,” he told a journalist. “The experience helped me overcome anxiety and depression I was facing for a long time.” He is looking forward to his engagement with the third chapter of Prakash Jha’s Aashram web series.

The actor, who has been living in Mumbai over the past few years, is also a writer and poet.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw many Bollywood superstars being forced to stay at home for long - as he has been doing all these years, he quipped.

“The first three months (of the pandemic) were the best,” he said. “For the first time in all my years in Mumbai, I didn’t feel like ‘why am I sitting at home? I should be shooting.’”

But he spent his time “to grow as a poet, do a short film and start writing a novel.”