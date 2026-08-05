Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat of 'Ghajini', 'Lagaan' fame passes away after battle with cancer

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his performance as the lead antagonist Ghajini Dharmatma in Aamir Khan-starrer Ghajini, passed away on Tuesday evening at a hospital in Mumbai after a battle with cancer.

He was 74.

The actor's manager Siddharth R Tiwari told ANI that Rawat had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the past month. He was recently shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi.

He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat.

As soon as the news came out, condolences from members of the film fraternity and fans poured in as they mourn the loss of the veteran actor.

Pradeep Rawat's Lagaan co-star and old friend Yashpal Sharma mourned the demise.

"Pradeep Rawat, Our Ghajini Deva of Lagaan. RIP," he wrote.

Actor Gajendra Chauhan also paid his tributes. "Om Shanti Om Shanti Our friend and a colleague Pradeep Rawat, who played Ashwathama in Mahabharat, passed away."

A prominent face in the Indian film industry, actor Pradeep Rawat was known for his performances in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema. His work in films like Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Sye (Telugu), Naayak (Telugu), and Ghajini is remembered by the audience.

The late actor's recent work was Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, where he portrayed the character of Yesaji Kank.