Prabhu Deva becomes father at 50, says he feels 'happy and complete'

The Indian film personality says he has already cut down on his workload and wants to spend some time with family

Photo: Instagram/prabhudevaofficial

By Web Report Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 11:04 AM

Renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva has become a father again. The 50-year-old director-actor has confirmed the birth of his first child, a baby daughter, with wife Himani to ETimes. He told the publication: “Yes, it is true. I am a father again at this age. I feel very very happy and complete.”

Prabhu Deva has three sons with his first wife Ramlatha, and now he has welcomed a daughter with Himani. The choreographer is focused on spending more time with his little munchkin and his family. He added: “I have already cut down on my workload. I felt I was doing too much work, just running around… I am done with that. I want to spend some time with my family.”

Prabhu Deva married Himani in 2020. Nine years before that, he and Ramlatha got a divorce.

On Prabhu Deva's 50th birthday in April this year, Himani sent him a heart-warming wish in the form of a video. In it, she can be heard saying, “Many things amaze me about you. You are so disciplined and hard-working and yet the most joyful person. You set an example of how a person can be glorious, hilarious, caring and loving. You are gifted with a sense of humour and your presence keeps my ambience happy all the time. I am lucky and blessed to be married to you.”

Prabhu Deva is best known for choreographing tracks like Muqabla (Street Dancer 3D and Humse Hai Muqabala), Urvasi Urvasi (Kadhalan) and Kay Sera Sera (Pukar). For him, dance is everything and he can not imagine his life “without dance.”

Prabhu Deva has also directed films, including Salman Khan’s Wanted and Dabangg 3.

Also Read: