Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt's 'The Raja Saab' will release on time

The makers of Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab have confirmed that the film will release in theatres on January 9, 2026, as planned.

On Tuesday, they issued a statement dismissing rumours about any delay in the film's release.

The statement read, "In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. The past production work is progressing at a brisk pace maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay."

An Official Note from Team #TheRajaSaab pic.twitter.com/N1wQOIYaDP — People Media Factory (@peoplemediafcy) November 4, 2025

The note added, "Every department is operating in perfect sync to ensure that the film reaches audiences in its most spectacular form. This larger-than-life cinematic celebration is being crafted with immense passion, designed to deliver a great theatrical experience to audiences across the globe. Ignore all the rumours and enjoy the euphoria and excitement this Sankranthi will bring. We shall soon begin the promotional materials rollout with the biggest bangers in the business (sic)."

Maruthi has directed The Raja Saab, a horror fantasy drama.

Speaking about the film, Maruthi had said in a previous interview, "With The Raja Saab, we wanted to create a world that's grand, emotional, and entertaining in every sense. The trailer is just a glimpse of the scale and heart we've put into this film. Prabhas garu has brought unmatched energy and charm to the role, and I can't wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen. Finishing the intro song recently was a special moment for me--whether you take it as a note of love for our darling superstar or the song's title, the emotion behind it is straight from the heart."

Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar are also a part of The Raja Saab.