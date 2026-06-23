Gen Z favourite 'Powerpuff Girls' is getting a new movie as Warner Bros develops film

A new Powerpuff Girls movie is in development at Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, the company shared Monday at Annecy International Animation Film Festival, which takes place in France, reported Variety.

Given the lack of a green light at the moment, plot details for the upcoming adventure haven't been announced. Based on the Cartoon Network series, Powerpuff Girls revolves around three young girls with superpowers. They were created by Professor Utonium by using a mixture of sugar, spice, and everything nice.

As the lore goes, he accidentally spilled a mysterious ingredient called Chemical X into the mixture, and thus, the Powerpuff Girls were born. The trio, who have "dedicated their lives to fighting crime and the forces of evil," use their powers to take down in the city of Townsville, reported Variety.

The show centers on Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, three kindergarten-aged girls with superpowers. They live in the fictional city of Townsville with their father and creator, a scientist named Professor Utonium, and are frequently called upon by the city's mayor to help fight nearby criminals and other enemies using their powers.

Powerpuff Girls premiered in 1998 and ran for six seasons, wrapping in 2005.

Warner Bros. previously adapted the show for the big screen with 2002's The Powerpuff Girls Movie, which flopped with 16 million USD against an 11 million USD budget.

The show also spawned a 2016 reboot series as well as the ill-fated live-action adaptation that never aired.

Warner Bros. Animation's next theatrical venture is this November's The Cat in the Hat, with Bill Hader voicing the titular troublemaker.

In 2027 and beyond, the company has Bad Fairies with Cynthia Erivo, Margie Claus led by Melissa McCarthy, and "Oh the Places You'll Go," starring Ariana Grande and Josh Gad.