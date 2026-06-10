Review: If you're a Jonas Brothers fan, 'Power Ballad' is worth your time

Have you ever had an idea that you never said out loud, only to watch someone else come up with it and think, "That should have been me"?

That feeling sits at the heart of Power Ballad, a surprisingly charming starring Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas. Set for release in UAE cinemas on June 11, the film ended up being far more enjoyable than I expected

The film revolves around a song and what happens when two people become deeply attached to it. Without giving too much away, it explores ownership, creativity, and the lengths people will go to defend something they believe belongs to them.

What immediately worked for me was how quickly the story pulls you in. There is no long wait for things to get interesting. The film gets moving almost immediately and never really loses momentum.

A big reason for that is Paul Rudd.

Rudd does exactly what audiences have come to expect from him. He is funny without trying too hard, naturally likeable and effortlessly entertaining. Even in the film's more emotional moments, he brings a warmth that makes it easy to stay invested in the story.

Nick Jonas was another pleasant surprise.

While most people will know him from the Jonas Brothers, he proves he can comfortably hold his own on screen. His character, a former boy band star trying to find his place and rediscover his voice, gives Jonas plenty to work with. He delivers a performance that feels sincere and grounded, never overshadowed by the music around him.

And speaking of music, let me make something clear.

I am not a fan of musicals.

In fact, when I first heard about Power Ballad, I worried it would be one of those films where characters constantly break into song. Thankfully, that is not what this movie is.

The music feels like part of the story rather than an interruption. The songs are memorable, the soundtrack works and the film understands how to use music to support the narrative instead of overpowering it.

What impressed me most was how comfortably the movie balances different genres. It is funny, dramatic, and music-driven at the same time. If I had to choose one category, I would probably call it a drama first, but there is enough humour throughout to keep things light and enjoyable.

More importantly, it feels original.

In an era where so many films feel like versions of something we have already seen before, Power Ballad brings a fresh idea and commits to it.

My only real complaint is the ending.

Not because it is bad, but because I wanted more. When the credits rolled, my immediate reaction was disappointment that the story was over. I found myself wishing the film had spent a little more time showing what happened next and giving audiences a few extra answers.

That is usually a good sign.

If your biggest criticism is wanting more time with the characters, the filmmakers have probably done something right.

Whether you are a longtime Jonas Brothers fan or simply looking for a feel-good film with heart, humour and great music, Power Ballad deserves a spot on your watchlist.