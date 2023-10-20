Popular TikTok couple Moon and Tiko part ways: Watch their last video

Both of them thank their fans for supporting the duo for the last three years

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 9:02 PM

Popular TikTok couple Moon and Tiko dropped a bombshell on October 17 when they announced their separation, leaving countless fans in a state of utter shock. The couple shared a video in which Moon began by thanking their fans for three years as Tiko stood by her side.

She stated: “I want to say thank you for supporting my friends and family for three years, but today is the last video for me and Tiko. I hope you guys can still support me and Tiko; sorry about the sudden news.”

Tiko joined in to say: “I am so grateful for you guys and I really hope that you guys don’t hate us for this or feel horrible about it too much. But life has taken us in different ways.”

Tiko explained that their lives were leading them in different directions, prompting their decision. He graciously urged their followers to continue supporting Moon.

The couple, together since September 2020, left their fans stunned with the sudden announcement of their breakup. “Moon and Tiko from TikTok broke up!!!! Omg love is dead!” wrote a person.

Another stated: “Moon and Tiko breaking up got me so emotional.”

Meanwhile, one fan believed that Moon and Tiko were probably pranking them. “Ah just seen a TikTok that Tiko & Moon are breaking up. I guess sometimes we need space to know we're not the only stars in the sky. I wish them both well. Although still unclear if they are on this pranking or not.”

Oanh Moon Nguyen a.k.a Moon, is of Vietnamese-American heritage, while Tiko is from America.

The dynamic duo’s content centred around pranks, comical skits, and heartwarming family moments.

