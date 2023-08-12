Popular Pakistani singer Ali Sethi breaks silence on marriage rumours

The 'Pasoori' singer was trending on Twitter in the UAE yesterday after several reports on his marriage went viral

Ali Sethi, a Pakistani singer who shot to fame with his global-hit 'Pasoori', was trending on Twitter on Friday, August 11.

The popular singer faced backlash online, with several people leaving negative comments on his social media profiles after rumours of his marriage to Salman Toor began circulating online.

Salman Toor is a popular Pakistani painter. The rumours of the duo getting married sparked outrage on Twitter, mainly among Sethi's fans.

However, Ali Sethi has denied getting married to Toor in an Instagram story today. Taking to the social media platform, Sethi said: "I am not married."

"I don't know who started the rumour, but maybe they should help market my new release," he quipped, adding a link to his latest song and essentially putting all conjecture to rest.

Ali Sethi is a popular Pakistani singer who has hit global charts with his song 'Pasoori'. The artist will be coming to Dubai as part of his global tour in November. He is set to perform at the Dubai Opera.

