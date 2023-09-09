Popular Israeli Netflix drama 'Fauda' renewed for season 5

Noor filed legal documents in Los Angeles, seeking full physical custody of their three-month-old son
Popular Israeli Netflix drama 'Fauda' is returning for a fifth season.
Ilan Sigal, CEO of Israeli network Yes, broke the news earlier this week, according to the Jerusalem Post.
According to the daily, Sigal appeared alongside the show’s co-creator, Avi Issacharoff, at Yes’s annual “Bar Series” event to share the news, Variety reported.
According to Israeli publication Ynet, “Fauda” was picked up for a fifth season following protracted negotiations between the network and the creators.
No details have been confirmed in terms of the season’s plot or when it might air.
Issacharoff, an Israeli journalist, developed the hit series alongside the show’s star Lior Raz almost 10 years ago.
It first premiered in 2015, telling the story of Doron (played by Raz), a commander in the Israeli army. It often touches on the Arab-Israeli conflict as well as other issues. (In Hebrew, the word “fauda” means “chaos.”)
Itzik Cohen and Meirav Shirom are part of the fifth season of the series.
