Popular Indian TV actor passes away

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away, earlier today. He was 46.
According to reports, he passed away while working out at a gym. He is survived by his wife and two children.
Siddhaanth had acted in TV serials like 'Kkusum', 'Krishna Arjun', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. He was last seen in the role of Major Param Shergill in 'Ziddi Dil Maane Na'.
Confirming the news of his demise, singer-actor Suyyash Rai took to Instagram and wrote, "Gone too soon. Numb."
Actor Kishwer Merchant also paid her condolences.
"...This is shocking, numbing and just too sad!! Will never forget your loving hugs and warm smiles. RIP Anand prayers and strength to the family," she wrote on Instagram.
After learning about the unfortunate news, Gautam Rode tweeted, "Really shocked to have read about Siddhaanth's passing away. My condolences to friends and family. Om shanti."
