Indian actress Gauhar Khan, husband Zaid Darbar welcome baby boy

Photo: Instagram

Celebrities such as Anushka Sharma, Sophie Choudry take to social media to congratulate the couple

By PTI Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 12:57 PM

Actor Gauhar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar have become parents to a baby boy.

Gauhar, 39, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday night.

"As Salaam U Alaikum beautiful world, says our bundle of joy. Arrived 10th May, 2023, to make us realise what happiness truly means," the post read.

Celebrities such as Mahhi Vij, Shweta Pandit, Yuvika Chaudhary, Sameera Reddy and Anirudh Sharma congratulated the couple.

Gauhar and Zaid, 27, got married in December 2020. The actor announced her pregnancy in December last year.

