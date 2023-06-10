Popular Indian actors announce engagement, drop photos on Instagram

Look: Queen Maxima of Netherlands wears Pakistan designer's dress at Jordanian royal wedding
Popular Indian actor Varun Tej announced his engagement to co-actor Lavanya Tripathi in a heart-warming post on Instagram.
The star couple shared the good news by posting their pictures on the social media platform. Several celebrities also commented on their post, sharing their love and support with them.
They reportedly met on the sets of Mister and rumours of them dating have been doing the rounds for a long time.
Dressed in an ivory kurta-pajama, Varun looked dapper, standing next to Lavanya Tripathi who is seated in a green saree.
Take a look at their adorable pictures:
Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty commented a heart emoji on the post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also left a comment saying "Congratulations" along with heart emojis.
Varun Tej is the son of popular actor and producer Nagendra Babu, his uncles, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, are also extremely popular actors with millions of followers.
