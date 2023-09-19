Popular Indian actor Vijay Antony's daughter found dead

Lara Dutta on new murder mystery: 'My character Wilayat Hussain has a Dubai connection'
The Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe talks about her new show, her career sabbatical and how she wants to be remembered
On Tuesday, Meera, 16, the daughter of the renowned actor and music director Vijay Antony, tragically passed away, allegedly by suicide. Her lifeless body was discovered at her residence in Teynampet, Chennai, in the early hours of that fateful day. Following this discovery, she was rushed to a hospital in Mylapore, where medical professionals declared her deceased.
"The child was rushed to a private hospital at Mylapore early this morning. Doctors declared brought dead. It appears the child killed herself," a senior police officer was quoted as saying to NDTV.
"Investigation is underway and we can't say anything now," another police officer was quoted as saying.
Meera, one of the two daughters of actor Vijay Antony and his wife Fathima, was a 12th-grade student attending a private school in Chennai and had been reportedly struggling with stress.
Her lifeless body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a thorough investigation is currently in progress.
The news of Meera's untimely demise deeply saddened the Tamil film industry, with several actors and directors expressing their condolences.
Director Venkat Prabhu shared his shock on social media, saying, "Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Saar and family. RIP Meera."
Veteran actor R Sarathkumar also expressed his sorrow on his official social media account, describing the loss of Vijay Antony and Fatima's daughter as "shocking beyond imaginations" and "untimely and unfortunate".
"No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima,” he added.
The Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe talks about her new show, her career sabbatical and how she wants to be remembered
SRK approached the actress for the role while they were filming Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang' song
Floral jewellery is all the rage at Bollywood weddings. Meet the duo that crafts most unique floral pieces for the stars
The family drama is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of 'Dhoom 3' fame
The separation announcement came on Friday after 27 years of marriage
The former couple had decided to maintain a healthy relationship for the sake of their children
In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years
Reports said four women had accused the former husband of US singer Katy Perry of sexual assaults