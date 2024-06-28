Popular Indian actor Hina Khan diagnosed with breast cancer

Published: Fri 28 Jun 2024, 3:55 PM

Popular Hindi film and TV actor, Hina Khan, has recently said that she has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

In a post on social media, the actor called the diagnosis "challenging" but wanted to reassure her fans that she is "fully committed to overcoming this disease".

Khan said that her treatment has already begun and that she is "ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger".

Her former co-stars and other members of the film and TV industry also commented on her post, wishing her luck.