Popular Indian actor Bala hospitalised, to undergo liver transplant

India actor Bala was hospitalised on Tuesday in Kochi (Kerala) due to a liver-related ailment. As per reports, Bala had visited the hospital a week ago to consult with the doctors, and he was advised to undergo a liver transplant.

Bala plays character roles in Malayalam films, and several members of the film industry, such as Unni Mukundan, Badusha and Vinusha Mohan, visited him and enquired about his health.

Producer NM Badusha took to his Facebook page and shared an update. He wrote in Malayalam, “Unni Mukundan, me, Vishnu Mohan, Swaraj and Vipin went to Amrita hospital today and visited actor Bala. He spoke to everyone. There are no other issues currently. The doctor will inform me with more details later.”

According to his post, Bala is being taken to Shiva Hospital in Chennai, and after further diagnosis and investigation, the doctor will offer more details. He also asked people to refrain from spreading rumours and fake news.

The actor is accompanied by his wife and mother in the hospital.

Bala was last seen in the movie Shefeekkinte Santhosham, which was directed by Anup Pandalam. The film, which was released last year, featured Bala in the role of a character named Ameer. The film, which was written by Anup Pandalam himself, had Unni Mukundan in a significant lead role.

Bala, who has also worked in a few Tamil films, is eyeing to make a strong comeback to the Malayalam film industry with a lot of ambitious projects in the pipeline. Some of the most anticipated films of the actor include Bilal, Sthalam, and My Dear Machans.

