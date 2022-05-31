Popular Bollywood singer KK dies at 53

Popular Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, has reportedly died due to a heart attack in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was 53.
He gave a performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium and later went to his hotel in Esplanade where he fell ill and collapsed. He was brought to a hospital and was declared dead, according to Hindustan Times.
The Delhi-born award-winning singer has lent his voice to several blockbuster Bollywood songs.
KK is a self-taught musician and had no formal singing lessons. He got his first break in Bollywood with the Gulzar written anthem, Chodh Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan (from the film Maachis) was thrust into the limelight after singing Tadap Tadap in the Salman Khan starrer, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Since then, he sang nearly 500 songs in Hindi and more than 100 songs in various other languages like Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, not to mention his fabulous record in the jingles industry.
Condolences started poured in for the singer on social media from actors and fans.
Singer and music director Armaan Maalik tweeted: "Extremely sad and devastated. Another shocking loss for all of us. Can’t believe our KK sir is no more what is even happening. I can’t take it anymore."
"Extremely sad and shocked to know of the sad demise of KK. What a loss! Om Shanti," wrote actor Akshay Kumar.
