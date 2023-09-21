Popular Bollywood actor of '3 idiots' fame passes away

Actor Adivi Sesh, who won the 'Best Actor' award at SIIMA, on his plans to become a pan-India star
Popular Hindi film actor, Akhil Mishra, passed away on September 21.
According to Indian media reports, the '3 idiots' actor is survived by his wife and actress, Suzanne Bernert.
His wife's publicist confirmed that the actor passed away after he slipped and fell in the kitchen.
He was currently shooting for a project in Hyderabad, India. He has also been part of several popular TV shows such as 'Udaan', 'CID', 'Shrimaan Shrimati' and 'Hatim'.
