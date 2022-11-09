Pop Con Middle East: All you need to know about the upcoming film and gaming convention

Chris Hemsworth, Kit Harington, Stephen Amell, Milly Alcock and many others will be present at the four-day event in Dubai

Wed 9 Nov 2022

The first-ever edition of PopCon Middle East (PopConME) is set to go live in Dubai. The four-day event, starting tomorrow, will run till Sunday, November 13 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai.

PopConME is being held as part of Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022), one of the most exciting events in the Middle East which celebrates the esports and gaming industry. The maiden season of PopConME only promises to cement the city's position as a global hub for the industry which has seen massive growth over the years.

This year's event will feature exclusive workshops, movie screenings, cosplay and gaming competitions, meet and greet with popular stars, and much more for all kinds of gamers, film enthusiasts, anime lovers, and comic book geeks.

PopConME will also feature regional concerts and tournaments, and fans can also get their hands on the latest game drops and merchandise. The venue will also be packed with interactive zones and activations like People's Choice Cosplay, Dungeons & Dragons, Pokemon/Yu-Gi-Oh Card Competitions.

Participants will be given the opportunity to display their creativity in the cosplay competition, the People’s Choice Awards, the karaoke competition, and various other challenges. They will also stand a chance to win big and take home a piece of the Dh76,000 prize pool. Other activities include a cosplay parade, a scavenger hunt, and a spin-the-wheel by Speedy Comics.

For cosplay enthusiasts, the PopConME has set up The Dojo where visitors can take part in creating art and content, toy building, voice acting, and cosplay workshops. The Dojo will host workshops such as the Picasso Arts, Opus Academy, Otaku ME and Sean Kanan Karate sessions for guests.

The Artist Alley will host 114 artists that will include local, regional and international talent presenting and selling arts, crafts and merchandise.

However, the highlight of the event is your favourite stars popping in at PopConME's Meet the Heroes area. And one of them is none other than Chris Hemsworth, everyone's favourite hammer and axe-wielding Thor.

Chris isn't the only one who will be making the appearance at this year's event. That said, here are top celebrities to look out for at PopConME.

Chris Hemsworth

The man who needs no introduction will be at the site on November 11. He will sign autographs, take pictures, be a part of a panel interaction, and may possibly mark a thunderous appearance at Thor: Love and Thunder film screening during the event.

Kit Harington

This man knows nothing, and yet we are eager to see and meet the British star. Popular for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, Kit Harington has amassed a massive fan following for his portrayal of the fan-favourite character from the popular show. He will be available on November 12 and 13, for multiple autograph and photograph sessions.

Milly Alcock

Milly Alcock did a great job of portraying young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's latest Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon. After playing young Rhaenyra in the first five episodes, Milly garnered critical applauds for her performance. However, unfortunately, the star won't be returning for season two as her character is all grown up now, played by Emma D'Arcy. She will be available for photograph and autograph sessions on November 12 and 13.

Stephen Amell

Canadian actor Stephen Amell is the face under the hood of popular Star City vigilante Arrow. Many things during the day, but a vigilante by night, Stephen will be present at PopConME on November 12 and 13, available for photograph and autograph sessions.

Katie Cassidy

Nightmare on Elm Street actress Katie Cassidy, who is also known for her portrayal of the demon Ruby in the fantasy horror series, Supernatural and Black Canary in Arrow. The actor will be present on November 10, 11, and 12, for photograph and autograph sessions.

Ross Marquand

Ross is best known for his role as Aaron in the apocalyptic zombie drama The Walking Dead since 2015. Ross is also known for his roles in Marvel Cinematic Universe characters like Red Skull and Ultron. He will be at PopConME for photograph and autograph sessions on November 11, 12, and 13.

Giancarlo Esposito

Celebrated film, television and stage actor, director, and producer Giancarlo Esposito will also be present at PopConMe. He is famous for his portrayal of crime kingpin Gustavo ‘Gus’ Fring in AMC’s critically acclaimed award-winning TV show Breaking Bad and its prequel Better Call Saul. The star has also appeared in Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, and Ubisoft's Far Cry 6 video game.

Ticket details

Single entry tickets start from Dh139 for a one-day pass and Dh249 for a 4-day pass. Family pack tickets can be purchased starting at Dh399.

Children under 12 will be able to attend the convention for Dh50 and under 7 for free.

Four-day VIP passes that allow fast track access for badge collection and Meet the Heroes sections along with Silver Circle access for the Mainstage and an exciting bag of PopConME & GameExpo merchandise for Dh500.

For VVIP four day pass priced at Dh3,500 fans will get fast track access or free early delivery for VIP pack with badge and merch, fast track access for Meet the Heroes, one private meet and greet with celebrities Golden Circle access for the Mainstage, PopConME & GameExpo exclusive merchandise.