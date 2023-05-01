Police walk onto stage, stop AR Rahman's live performance

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: How Bollywood celebs stunned the Met Gala red carpet in the past
Alia Bhatt is the next Bollywood diva who will make her Met Gala debut this year
Police stopped the live concert of Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman in Maharashtra's Pune as the music maestro was performing after the 10 pm deadline, an official said on Monday.
The incident came to the fore after a purported video went viral, wherein a policeman can be seen walking onto the stage while Rahman was performing and asking him, other artists and organisers to stop the music show.
Police, citing Supreme Court guidelines, barred Rahman from singing, who continued his performance past 10 pm.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Pune Zone 2, Smartana Patil said, "AR Rahman was singing his last song even past 10 pm on Sunday. So one of our personnel, who was at the venue, went on the stage and informed the singer urging him to call off the performance and follow Supreme Court guidelines."
The police official said that Rahman stopped singing thereafter.
