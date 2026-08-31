'New Pokémon: Wild Card' movie announced for 2027, first teaser revealed

A new Pokémon movie is officially on the way.

Pokémon: Wild Card, a feature-length animated film centred on the Pokémon Trading Card Game, is set to begin its worldwide theatrical release in 2027.

The film was announced during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco, where its first teaser was also unveiled.

Unlike many previous Pokémon films, Wild Card will put the franchise's hugely popular Trading Card Game at the centre of its story.

According to The Pokémon Company, the film follows a Pokémon TCG player and their partner Pokémon, Mimikyu. The teaser offers an early look at the pair, although further details about the plot and voice cast have yet to be announced.

Katsuhiko Kitada will direct the film, while Akemi Hayashi is handling character design. STORY inc. is producing the project, with Japanese animation studio CloverWorks overseeing animation production.

The movie marks Pokémon's return to feature-length animation following Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, which was released in Japanese cinemas in 2020 before arriving internationally on Netflix in 2021.

An exact theatrical release date for Pokémon: Wild Card has not yet been announced, with the film currently scheduled to begin rolling out worldwide in 2027.