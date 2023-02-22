P!NK celebrates messiness of life with her new album 'TRUSTFALL'

The London fashion Week showcase had celeb kids on the ramp
U.S. singer-songwriter P!NK says her new album TRUSTFALL is all about the messiness and beauty of life.
The So What and Raise your Glass chart-topper, whose real name is Alecia Moore, released her ninth studio album on Friday, celebrating the event with an intimate acoustic performance in New York.
The Grammy Award winner, who emerged on the pop scene in 2000 as a self-styled antidote to the girl-next-door image, said that through self-exploration and experiences, she has learned "I like me".
"As you get older, we're hopefully learning from all of our experiences and processing and just constantly becoming more comfortable being ourselves," P!NK said.
"And I feel that I am a very good person… I like me. That's a revelation."
P!NK will hit the road this summer with Brandi Carlile and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo on select dates. She will follow this with an autumn North American arena tour.
"My tour is the most fun. It's like group therapy," she said. "We come together to exercise our demons and let it all go."
