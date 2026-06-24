PM Modi's warm exchange with 'Panchayat' actors Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak wins hearts

The video of their meeting has quickly gone viral across social media platforms

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 24 Jun 2026, 12:34 PM
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Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with actors Ashok Pathak and Durgesh Kumar from the hit web series Panchayat has won hearts, with the video of their meeting quickly going viral across social media platforms.

During the Republic Summit 2026, Prime Minister Modi met Ashok Pathak, popularly known for playing Binod in TVF's acclaimed series Panchayat, along with actor Durgesh Kumar. The interaction was filled with laughter, warmth and light-hearted conversation.

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In a video shared later on social media, the Prime Minister was seen greeting the actors and jokingly asking, "Panchayat sunta hai ki nahi sunta hai?" The remark drew smiles from those present and quickly caught the attention of fans online.

Sharing a glimpse of the interaction on Instagram, PM Modi captioned the post, "Binod Se Kuch Baatein.." (Let's chat with Binod).

The meeting marked a special moment for the team behind Panchayat, one of TVF's most successful and beloved shows. The series, which first premiered in 2020, has become a cultural phenomenon for its authentic portrayal of rural India, relatable storytelling and memorable characters.

Produced by TVF, Panchayat has successfully completed four seasons and continues to enjoy immense popularity among audiences, with anticipation already building for its fifth season.

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