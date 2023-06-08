'Please accept our films': Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor urges Southern audiences to watch Hindi cinema

Southern cinema's influence on Bollywood is visible, but do many Southern audiences watch Hindi cinema?

Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 6:42 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 6:43 PM

A spate of Southern films have made an impact on the box office. The stupendous success of RRR is a case in point, but apart from that, a number of Bollywood films are now seeking inspiration from Southern cinema and adapting the scripts for the Hindi movie-watching audience.

Actor Shahid Kapoor in a recent interview spoke at length about the positive impact Southern films have had on Bollywood, and urged the audiences to also watch Hindi films. "I don't think we should draw any lines," the Kabir Singh star said. "I would say that even for Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada audience, I would urge them to watch Hindi cinema because Hindi audiences wholeheartedly appreciate and accept the films made in the South. So please accept our films too."

Kabir Singh, which saw Shahid Kapoor playing the titular character, was a box office success and based on Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

