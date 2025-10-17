Pitbull coming to Dubai in December: From dates to ticket sales, all you need to know

Pitbull fans, get ready! 'Mr Worldwide' is heading to Dubai in December, bringing his explosive I’m Back Tour to the UAE. The American rap superstar will be performing performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, Live Nation has announced.

Known for his infectious energy and larger-than-life stage presence, Pitbull (real name Armando Christian Pérez) will deliver a night packed with his biggest hits including 'Give Me Everything', 'Fireball', 'Timber', and 'Don’t Stop the Party'.

Fans can expect an unforgettable show filled with high-octane performances, slick production, and the unshakable charisma that has made Pitbull a global icon.

Ticket pre-sales went live on Thursday and the general sales will begin today at 12pm.