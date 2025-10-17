  • search in Khaleej Times


Pitbull coming to Dubai in December: From dates to ticket sales, all you need to know

The rap superstar is bringing his I’m Back Tour to the UAE; general ticket sales to begin today

Published: Fri 17 Oct 2025, 9:14 AM

Onboard the aid ship: How UAE crew steers 7,200 tons to Gaza

UAE to get more rain, cooler weather as countdown to winter starts

New cricket format: Test Twenty launched; rules, global selection explained

Pitbull fans, get ready! 'Mr Worldwide' is heading to Dubai in December, bringing his explosive I’m Back Tour to the UAE. The American rap superstar will be performing performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 14, Live Nation has announced.

Known for his infectious energy and larger-than-life stage presence, Pitbull (real name Armando Christian Pérez) will deliver a night packed with his biggest hits including 'Give Me Everything', 'Fireball', 'Timber', and 'Don’t Stop the Party'. 

Fans can expect an unforgettable show filled with high-octane performances, slick production, and the unshakable charisma that has made Pitbull a global icon.

Ticket pre-sales went live on Thursday and the general sales will begin today at 12pm.