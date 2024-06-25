'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor Tamayo Perry killed in Hawaii shark attack

‘Archies' actress drops photos from her time abroad
A Hawaiian surfer who also acted on TV and in movies including Johnny Depp's Pirates of the Caribbean has died in a shark attack, authorities said.
Tamayo Perry, 49, died on Sunday at Malaekahana Beach on Oahu, moments after the encounter.
Perry played a buccaneer in the fourth instalment of the popular swashbuckling franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.
He also appeared in the re-boot of Hawaii Five-O and in cult TV series Lost, which was largely filmed on the US archipelago, as well as in the 2002 surf movie Blue Crush.
In addition to his big and small screen appearances, Perry was a lifeguard and professional surfer.
Honolulu acting Ocean Safety chief Kurt Lager said as a lifeguard, Perry was "loved by all" on Oahu's north shore.
"Tamayo's personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more," he said.
ALSO READ:
‘Archies' actress drops photos from her time abroad
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora wish her a happy birthday
Making history on the global stage, the actor says 'it's about time' women of colour got their due in cinema
Dubai's Reel Cinemas has a special trip planned
Take a break at the Lego-themed park
Introduce the kids to stunning musical show
The Grazer’s pop-up Boba Tea Bar is calling your name
Breakfast is included in this offer