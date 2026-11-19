Pierce Brosnan served a masterclass on passing the baton, welcoming Robert Pattinson as James Bond.

"Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent," the Irish actor, 73, who played the titular spy of MI6 in four Bond films between 1995 and 2002, wrote in an Instagram post late on Wednesday.

"I have fond memories of our time together making Remember Me. It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride."

Pattinson and Bond had starred in Remember Me, the 2010 American coming-of-age romantic tragedy film directed by Allen Coulter, which was a box office success.

He signed the note with Grá mor, the Irish phrase for "lots of love".

Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray James Bond on screen— taking over from Daniel Craig—and his first movie as the superspy will be Bond 26, being directed by Denis Villeneuve. The latter has been behind acclaimed hits such as the Dune film franchise, Blade Runner 2049 and Prisoners, and is expected to bring his signature touch to the Bond films, which is being bankrolled by Amazon MGM Studios.

'Can't please all'

At least five leading actors were in the running for the coveted role and Villeneuve had conceded that a final choice is won't please everyone.

“At the end of the day, the truth is, no matter who I choose, some people will be excited and others will be disappointed,” he told GQ Magazine in a recent interview.

Other stars in the mix included Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, Nicholas Hoult and Josh O’Connor.

On what gave Pattinson an edge, the director told the publication: “The first quality is that I need to believe that this man is a killer, because more than a spy, Bond is an assassin. I need that kind of anger deep in the eye. It’s not everybody who has that."

“I need someone who has that kind of unapologetic panache, someone that when he comes into the room, everything starts to gravitate around him, that kind of strong charisma and someone that has a lot of sensuality as well and that people are attracted to… someone who is not afraid to put his hand in the mud,” Villeneuve said. “I need someone that is strong, muscular, someone that is a force. And someone, of course, who has a deep intelligence in the eyes, someone that is always ahead of us."

Turns out, Pattinson ticked all the boxes.

'The obvious choice'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, too, spoke about the casting choice, saying he was "heavily involved" in picking Pattinson.

Despite worries that Pattinson might be too famous for the role, Bezos said his performance in the screen tests made the choice obvious. "We sort of thought, you know, maybe we should have somebody a little more unknown. But in the screening tests, it was ​so obvious. He ​is James Bond."

Advice from George Lazenby

Brosnan wasn't the sole Bond alum to welcome Pattinson. On November 16, George Lazenby, 87, who played James Bond in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, took to Instagram to welcome Pattinson in a video message. "Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world," he said. "But remember to enjoy yourself... All the best mate, George."

While the film's title remains under wraps, it's expected to arrive in cinemas in 2028. An exact release date has yet to be announced.