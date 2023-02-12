Picnics, thrilling rides, waxwork memories and more: 12 ways to celebrate Valentine's Day in UAE

Whether it's a romantic meal or something more adventurous like a thrilling theme park ride, we've got you covered for options

By CT Desk Published: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 1:22 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Feb 2023, 1:31 PM

Make it an evening to remember

With a stunning view of the Dubai skyline set against creek waters, Vivaldi is amping up the Valentine’s experience with a four-course Italian feast in a candle-lit setting with live music. Upon arrival, couples will be greeted with a beverage; then they can enjoy an array of delectable dishes, including oysters, a poached egg delicacy, and a choice between a classic Carnaroli sea-food risotto or Filleto de Manzo tenderloin. Do leave space for the special dessert, a decadent Cuore Di Mousse Al Cioccolato. On this special night, couples can also enter a contest for a chance to win a one-night stay at Sheraton's Royal Suite. Priced at Dh780 per couple. At Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers, February 14, from 7-10pm. Call 04 2071717.

Enjoy a picnic this weekend

Taking place in the lush and tranquil setting of Kalea Terrace & Garden, the Valentine’s Weekend picnic is perfect for couples looking for a lovely, laid-back experience. Get comfortable on cushions, let your feet sink into the grass, and allow yourselves to be transported to a Polynesian paradise. There’s also a treasure hunt dedicated to mothers and their kids, who will get a chance to search for two exquisitely designed, stunning diamond rings with a Polynesian pearl – that they can then gift to their mothers once the hunt is over. Other kids' activities will ensure that the parents get some alone time to enjoy a screening of a romantic movie and a performance from a live musician. Lapita Dubai Parks & Resorts, February 18, 6pm-10pm. Call 04 8109421.

Indulge in a Couples' Set Menu

Celebrate Valentine's Day in style without breaking the bank! For Dh140, guests can enjoy a delicious and exciting dining experience, with a range of tantalizing menu options to choose from, including the Cold Mezza Platter, Dynamite Prawns, juicy Australian Beef Steak, flavourful Chicken Française, mouth-watering Spaghetti Cherry Tomato Sauce, sweet Strawberry Cheesecake, and fresh Mix Fruit Salad. Plus, a complimentary mocktail is included to complete the dining experience. At IntercityHotel Al Jaddaf. February 14, 7pm-10.30pm Call 04 5743900.

Order a limited-edition bento box

Ideal for those looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home or picnic-style at the beach with their loved one, Kanji by 3Fils has launched a limited-edition range of ‘Love Me Like Kanji’ bento boxes for the occasion. Available to order throughout February, the boxes offer options like salmon and tuna sashimi (6 pieces), salmon nigiri (8 pieces), tuna nigiri (2 pieces), volcano rolls (2 pieces) and two salmon hand rolls, as well as edamame. Priced at Dh214 per box, the boxes serve up to two people and can be ordered through Deliveroo.

Head out for lunch

Drop Coffee at Yas Bay Waterfront has launched a new lunch menu with flavourful dishes for Valentine’s Day. The all-day menu includes Vegetable Soup for Dh29 and an Artichoke Salad for Dh36 that is perfect for vegans or health-conscious partners. You can also enjoy the succulent and nutritious Grilled Beef Open Sandwich for Dh55 and Orecchiette Creamy Pasta for Dh45. For a ‘galentines’ date with female friends, one can also order the Tapenade Spreads which are light yet filling at Dh28. Pair these dishes with some specially brewed coffees and variety of mouth-watering desserts. Weekdays and weekends, at Yas Island.

Create some ‘fondue’ memories

In the art-centric and on-trend DIFC, foodies can explore the world of Chef Michael Mina’s cuisine, and celebrate a new season of romance. Guests will be treated to a selection of new dishes that have been added to the à la carte menu. A true stand-out is the decadent Cheese Fondue - a dish that’s always best shared; arriving on the menu too are gorgeous chocolates, bubbly, entertainment and more to enjoy. the question really is, what’s not to love? February 13-18, Mina Brasserie, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC.

Celebrate Valen-Times all month

IMG Worlds of Adventure’s Boulevard has transformed into a spectrum of vibrant hues of love - a winding archway to roam with your loved ones. And why not treat that special someone to an adventure like never before? Spin your emotions on high-speed rollercoasters and feel your senses tingle. Take a selfie at the Naughting Nook, an Instagram worthy photo corner. Let your emotions play high at the Flower Street or roam through the colourful arches. Enjoy a Cupid-meal together. Play a melody on a grand piano and enjoy jacket potatoes under the crystal trees. IMG’s Valen-Times is specially crafted to offer a variety of love-themed attractions. Don’t miss the special dance performances, Sweet Serenade, DJ Luvz, Retro Beats, Bollywood vibes, magic shows, character parades and more. Till February 28.

Go for guilt-free clean eating

Lapa Eatery in Dubai has announced a beautiful, guilt-free Valentine’s Day spread that will not only spark love, but enable guests to treat themselves and their loved ones to clean meals that are dairy, gluten, and refined sugar-free. The special Valentine’s Day menu includes the lip-smacking, protein-packed, beetroot hummus and strawberry arugula salad. For the main course, guests can choose from a succulent, grass-fed beef striploin with beets sauce or cauliflower and beetroot risotto with cauliflower infused in beetroot puree, coconut cream and sauteed mixed mushrooms. After their meals, patrons can sink their teeth into desserts like special beetroot and carrot-based pancakes with caramelised peach and mixed forest berries or french toast crafted with homemade almond bread, cream anglaise, date granola, banana, berries and caramel sauce. There's also a specially crafted hibiscus tea. A package for two people starts at Dh189. Offer valid till February 14.

Choose a meal with a view

Wear your fanciest Valentine’s outfits and get ready to feel the love at The Canteen with a delectable four-course set menu priced at Dh142 per person, all in a romantic setting. Level up your dinner with a bottle of grape for Dh100. You and your partner can have an intimate dining experience whilst enjoying views of the Dubai Skyline and Burj Khalifa. At Aloft Dubai Creek on February 14. Call 04 2103333.

Mark Galentine’s Day

Round up your closest gal pals for an enjoyable day of gameplay over drinks and delectable bites with Topgolf’s Ladies Night offer. Enjoy two hours of play, a delicious dish from our tailored menu and four house beverages or unlimited bubbles plus a classic cocktail. Priced at Dh200 (excluding Dh20 lifetime membership for first-time guests). At Emirates Golf Club, Monday, February 13, from 6pm. Call 04 3719999.

Have a flavourful day

Celebrate love in all its flavours at Bombay Borough in DIFC with an inventive six-course set menu, charming interiors and an elegant atmosphere. Diners can enjoy an eclectic array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that are curated to evoke emotion with each bite whilst sipping on botanist-inspired cocktails in an intimate setting. Available all day and priced at Dh650 per couple. Till February 19. Call 054 9958296.

Create a perfect souvenir

If you want to add something unique to your Valentine’s Day experience, take advantage of this spectacular combo: A three-course meal at The London Project plus a VIP tour of Madame Tussauds Dubai with the opportunity to cast your and your loved one’s hands in wax! Priced at Dh1309 per couple, the package also includes a dedicated photographer, and a bottle of sparkling. Available on February 14. To book, visit madametussauds.com/dubai/