Pianist Mikhail Pletnev to perform in Dubai as part of VIP Classical concert

Renowned pianist and composer Mikhail Pletnev is set to enchant audiences at Zabeel Theatre at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on January 13 in a special piano recital as part of the VIP Classical concert series by SAMIT Event Group.
Pletnev, celebrated for his genius across piano, conducting, and composition, is hailed as one of the finest artists of our time.
The program includes masterpieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, and Frédéric Chopin, showcasing Pletnev's exceptional interpretation and virtuosity.
The event is held under the patronage of the Embassy of Switzerland to the UAE. Event partners are Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, and Khaleej Times.
