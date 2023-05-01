Photos: Rajat Sharma lights up 'Aap Ki Adalat' in Dubai

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: How Bollywood celebs stunned the Met Gala red carpet in the past
Alia Bhatt is the next Bollywood diva who will make her Met Gala debut this year
The recently held Aap Ki Adalat event in Dubai saw Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the dock of the popular chat show whose inaugural UAE episode was shot in front of a live audience here. Khan spoke about a range of issues including living under the shadow of the recent death threats as well as his personal equation with contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The camaraderie between Salman and Rajat who share a special bond - the star has appeared in previous editions of Aap Ki Adalat - was evident to the audience who were privy to the actor’s personal life and his thoughts and opinions about matters close to his heart.
Majid Khan with Arman Khan.
Majid Khan with attendees.
Aarefa Saleh Al Falahi at the event.
Kanishk Lodha, Rizwan Mohammed, Noor Jahan, Syed Mudassar at the event.
Sameera Sajan, Rizwan Sajan Shabnam Kassam at the event.
Akhila Sujith, Priya Mukherjee, Cynthia DMello at the event.
Majid Khan with attendees.
The veteran star passed away on April 30, 2020 after a battle with cancer
Junior Bachchan's reaction to a fan asking him to let the actress work more has gone viral
The fashion designer filed the lawsuit in 2019 alleging the singer ignored the trademark and sold 'Katy Perry' clothing to Australian customers
The couple welcomed their first child Arik Rampal in 2019
The Bollywood star also shared pictures with co-star Kartik Aaryan and others from the set
The actress will wear designer Prabal Gurung's creation at the grand fashion gala
The track from the Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was very popular at the time of its release