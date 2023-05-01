Photos: Rajat Sharma lights up 'Aap Ki Adalat' in Dubai

The popular host shot with Salman Khan for the show at India TV's UAE launch, organised by NKN Media at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Majid Khan with Rajat Sharma and a guest at the 'Aap Ki Adalat' Dubai show.

Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:30 PM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 3:38 PM

The recently held Aap Ki Adalat event in Dubai saw Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the dock of the popular chat show whose inaugural UAE episode was shot in front of a live audience here. Khan spoke about a range of issues including living under the shadow of the recent death threats as well as his personal equation with contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt. The camaraderie between Salman and Rajat who share a special bond - the star has appeared in previous editions of Aap Ki Adalat - was evident to the audience who were privy to the actor’s personal life and his thoughts and opinions about matters close to his heart.

Majid Khan with Arman Khan.

Majid Khan with attendees.

Aarefa Saleh Al Falahi at the event.

Kanishk Lodha, Rizwan Mohammed, Noor Jahan, Syed Mudassar at the event.

Sameera Sajan, Rizwan Sajan Shabnam Kassam at the event.

Akhila Sujith, Priya Mukherjee, Cynthia DMello at the event.

Majid Khan with attendees.