Photos: Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and others deliver epic show at Super Bowl

Their collective performance is one of the best since Beyonce and Bruno Mars’ halftime set in 2016.

By AP Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 12:09 PM

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar were headliners along with 50 Cent as a special guest at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday. Their collective performance is one of the best since Beyonce and Bruno Mars’ halftime set in 2016.

When Eminem’s turn came, he performed a couple of his hits starting with Forgot About Dre with Anderson .Paak playing the drums. He seemingly defied the NFL by kneeling after performing One Shot.

Each performer offered their own element: Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar brought their West Coast flavour. Dre, a prolific producer, kicked off the performance standing behind a sound table on top of a makeshift white house. He introduced Snoop Dogg — wearing a blue bandana outfit — who performed a few classics such as The Next Episode and California Love.

Blige — known as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” — sang and danced her heart out. Blige appeared on a rooftop with a slew of dancers jamming to her classic melodies Family Affair then performed No More Pain.

Photo: AP

50 Cent hit the musical rewind button with In Da Club. Like in his music video, 50 Cent began his set upside downside wearing a white tank top.