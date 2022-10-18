Photos: Bollywood stars dazzle on the ramp

The actor said he will continue to call out falsehoods written about him
Elli AvrRam, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and others upped the glam quotient at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.
Goodbye actress Elli AvrRam is sweetness personified.
Alaya F is a vision in gold as she turns showstopper for designer Nikita Mhaisalkar.
Mrunal Thakur put forth her fashion forward boots in a creation by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh.
Ananya Panday glows in orange for designer Pankaj and Nidhi.
Tara Sutaria ups the glam quotient in an intricate black lehnga for designer Aisha Rao.
Sidharth Malhotra goes back to black for Gaurav Gupta.
The actor said he will continue to call out falsehoods written about him
The doll marks the 40th anniversary of one of her most iconic songs
The film is an ode to the bravery of women who spoke out against the former entertainment mogul
Priyanka shared with her followers that she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram
The actor unveils poster of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on social media
The actor opens up about people's expectations of her after her marriage
The film stars Sami Khan, Faizan Khawaja, and Aleeze Nasser
Indian film 'Shivamma,' director Jaishankar Aryar's feature debut, was lauded by the festival's judges.