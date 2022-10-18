Photos: Bollywood stars dazzle on the ramp

B-Town celebrities flaunted designer outfits at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai

Published: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 9:44 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Oct 2022, 9:58 AM

Elli AvrRam, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday and others upped the glam quotient at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai.

Goodbye actress Elli AvrRam is sweetness personified.

Alaya F is a vision in gold as she turns showstopper for designer Nikita Mhaisalkar.

Mrunal Thakur put forth her fashion forward boots in a creation by designer Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Ananya Panday glows in orange for designer Pankaj and Nidhi.

Tara Sutaria ups the glam quotient in an intricate black lehnga for designer Aisha Rao.

Sidharth Malhotra goes back to black for Gaurav Gupta.