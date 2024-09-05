E-Paper

Phoebe Dynevor set to join Zac Efron in 'Famous' thriller

The movie, based on a novel, explores the dark side of celebrity

By ANI

British actress Phoebe Dynevor (Photo by AFP)
British actress Phoebe Dynevor (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 12:52 PM

Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 1:02 PM

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor is all set to join Zac Efron in Famous, a thriller directed by Jody Hill that explores the dark side of celebrity.

The film, which is based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel and adapted by Chad Hodge, promises a provocative look at fame and obsession, according to Deadline.


In Famous, Efron will take on dual roles as Lance Dunkquist, an overzealous fan with a striking resemblance to Hollywood star James Jansen, and as James Jansen himself.

According to Deadline, the plot follows Lance's journey from a small-town dreamer to a man on a quest to become famous, driven by his uncanny resemblance to Jansen.

Dynevor, who gained fame as Daphne Basset in Netflix's Bridgerton, also worked on Netflix thriller Fair Play, which premiered at Sundance 2023 and earned her a BAFTA nomination.

Her upcoming project, Inheritance, is slated for release in 2025.

