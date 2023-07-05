Philippines: Veteran showbiz reporter Mario Dumaual dies at 64

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bring new era of love in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' trailer
Seasoned entertainment reporter Mario Dumaual has passed away after battling a "severe fungal infection" which came as a complication of his recent heart attack, his family said in a statement on Wednesday. He was 64 and would have turned 65 on July 31.
"Papa was strong, he kept fighting on, overcoming the heart attack then a cardiac arrest. He would always say he wanted to go home because he missed us, his family. But the infection overwhelmed his body’s ability to recover," the statement added.
His son Miguel had last month appealed for prayers after the veteran journalist suffered a heart attack. Dumaual had been admitted to the Philippine Heart Centre for a month.
"What comforts us is he knew that we were always with him, waiting for him, and that home was wherever he felt our love. We also made it a point to let him know how loved he was by his friends in the industry and even kind strangers who have been offering prayers and help for his recovery," the family said.
Dumaual was a prominent entertainment reporter whom Filipinos would regularly see on TV, particularly on ABS-CBN news shows. He was a multi-awarded journalist who had interviewed several local and international celebrities through the years.
