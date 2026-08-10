Peter Parker celebrates his birthday after ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

Spider-Man fans are celebrating Peter Parker’s birthday today, August 10, shortly after filming wrapped on Tom Holland’s next outing as the web-slinger, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The date comes from a small detail involving Holland’s character in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

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Peter’s passport is shown as he prepares to travel to Europe with his classmates, and a closer look at the document reveals his date of birth as August 10. His birth year is not shown, but the day and month were enough to establish when Peter celebrates his birthday.

The detail appeared during a major period in Peter’s story. Released in 2019, Far From Home takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and follows Peter as he attempts to enjoy a school trip while dealing with the loss of his mentor, Tony Stark. His plans quickly change when Nick Fury and Mysterio become involved.

August also holds significance in Spider-Man’s history. Peter Parker made his debut in Marvel Comics’ Amazing FantasyNo. 15 in 1962, created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

While some sources say the issue was released as early as June, August 1962 is widely recognized as its official publication date.

The issue introduced readers to the teenager who gains spider-like abilities and learns that with great power comes great responsibility.

Holland recently returned as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, continuing the character’s story following the dramatic ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Holland celebrates his birthday on June 1, August 10 is Peter Parker’s turn.

For Spider-Man fans, August 10 has become a day to celebrate Peter Parker and the legacy he continues to carry on screen.