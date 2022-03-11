Pete Davidson to lead comedy series centred around fictional version of himself

The Netflix film follows the wild saga of Denmark’s Ejnar Mikkelsen, a captain, explorer and author who set out in 1909 to recover the maps and journals of a failed Arctic expedition a few years prior
Entertainment1 day ago
American actor and comedian Pete Davidson will soon be starring as the lead in his own comedy series tentatively titled Bupkis.
According to Deadline, Davidson will also be co-writing the project with his long-time friend and collaborator Dave Sirus as well as Judah Miller.
The show, which has been described as a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life, hails from Saturday Night Live (SNL) honcho Lorne Michaels’s Broadway Video and Universal Television where the company is under a deal.
It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete’s eyes. Talks are currently underway with A-list talent for the ensemble cast around Davidson.
As per Deadline, Bupkis will be executive produced by Davidson, Sirus and Miller as well as Broadway Video’s Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David. It has been pitched to streamers, with Prime Video and Peacock believed to be among those interested.
The Netflix film follows the wild saga of Denmark’s Ejnar Mikkelsen, a captain, explorer and author who set out in 1909 to recover the maps and journals of a failed Arctic expedition a few years prior
Entertainment1 day ago
The film will be available to stream in multiple languages
Entertainment1 day ago
The Spanish band will be performing in Dubai for a fourth consecutive year
Entertainment1 day ago
The video opens with the actor wrapping up a shoot in front of Atlantis
Entertainment1 day ago
'Actually, I wasn’t willing to do Kahaani. At that time when workshops for Gangs of Wasseypur were on'
Entertainment2 days ago
'Mother Teresa tells us no matter what the odds, hope will always win.'
Entertainment2 days ago
Catch his ‘Act Your Age World Tour’ in the city
Entertainment2 days ago
Ahsan was recently in Dubai for TVC shoot
Entertainment5 days ago