Blogger remains hospitalised after appearing to self-harm during TikTok livestream

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has been hospitalised after appearing to harm himself during a livestream on TikTok, prompting viewers to contact emergency services.

The incident took place on Tuesday night, August 4, at Hilton's home in Miami, where the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office responded after receiving multiple calls about an individual livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.

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Authorities said deputies located the residence and spoke with family members at the scene, who confirmed that Hilton was alone inside the home.

Given the nature of the situation, deputies initially used de-escalation measures, including creating time and distance while attempting to manage the mental health crisis. Hilton was later safely recovered from the home and transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital for treatment.

His TikTok account was subsequently suspended after footage from the livestream began circulating online.

Family shares update

Hilton's family later confirmed that the 48-year-old remains in hospital and is able to communicate.

In a statement shared through his website, the family thanked those who had reached out with messages of support and described the situation as an "incredibly difficult and emotional" time.

A subsequent update said Hilton had suffered significant blood loss and injuries and would require surgery. His condition was described as "serious but stable".

His family also revealed that Hilton's three children had been at the home shortly before the incident but were taken away by a family member before the livestream began.

Earlier health scare

The hospitalisation comes months after Hilton experienced a serious health emergency earlier this year.

In March, the blogger revealed that he had spent 21 days in hospital after developing severe sepsis. He later said he was readmitted after developing deep vein thrombosis in his right leg and underwent further treatment.

Hilton, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., rose to prominence in the 2000s through his celebrity gossip website PerezHilton.com. He later expanded into television, podcasts and social media.