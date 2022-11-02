People have been pronouncing Adele's name wrong

The 34-year-old singer praised one particular fan for properly pronouncing her name

By ANI Published: Wed 2 Nov 2022, 10:21 AM

Singer Adele's name is not pronounced as it's written.

The Grammy-winning hitmaker set the record straight on the true pronunciation of her moniker during a recent Q&A in celebration of her new music video, E! Online reported.

While answering questions, the 34-year-old praised one particular fan for properly sounding out her name.

"Love that," Adele raved. "She said my name perfectly!"

Turns out, it's not ah-dell, it's uh-dale. Adele said her own name for emphasis before answering more questions.

Born Adele Laurie Blue Adkins in London, the songstress achieved worldwide recognition after releasing her debut album, 19, in 2008.

Adele does not like to use her surname. "I could have never used my surname," she previously told YouTuber NikkieTutorials of how she landed on her mononym stage name. "Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele."

She explained that her last name sounded "drab," though "Adele still feels like my name" even after finding success. She added, "My mum still calls me it. My friends call me it."